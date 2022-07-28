Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

