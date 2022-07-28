Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

AOR stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

