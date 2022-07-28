Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.07 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84.

