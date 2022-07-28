Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,731 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.