Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 20,286 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 213,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 637,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 471,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.