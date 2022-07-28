Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,181 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

