Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,680 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $59.58 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.