Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,608 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

