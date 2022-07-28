Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $32.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $31.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1,530.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $31.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2023 earnings at $40.70 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,320.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

