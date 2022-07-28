Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

