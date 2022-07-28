Jefferies Financial Group Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $95.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

