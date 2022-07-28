Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.00. 161,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,601,559. Altria Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

