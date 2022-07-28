Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

