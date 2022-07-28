Juniper Networks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

