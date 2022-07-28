Juniper Networks’ (JNPR) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. 123,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,192. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

