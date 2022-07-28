Kalata Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $30,961.40 and $49.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00033025 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.