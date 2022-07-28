Kalata Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $30,961.40 and $49.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017017 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00033025 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
