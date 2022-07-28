Kaman (KAMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaman Stock Up 0.7 %

KAMN stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.25. Kaman has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaman by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kaman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaman by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

