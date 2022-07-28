KARMA (KARMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001449 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00148146 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011269 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.