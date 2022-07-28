Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Downgrade” Rating for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

NYSE BLND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 16,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,241. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

