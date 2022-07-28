Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits Market Cap of $25.60 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $127.98 or 0.00562446 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $25.60 million and $8.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

