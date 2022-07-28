Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.24

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and traded as low as $38.99. Kenon shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 37,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kenon Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $800,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kenon by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kenon by 353.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kenon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

