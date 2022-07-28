KeyCorp Comments on Heartland Express, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Heartland Express’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.72. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

HTLD opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

