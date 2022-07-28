Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 416.2% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 161,256 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

