Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.