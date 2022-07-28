Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $102,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

