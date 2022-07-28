Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 851.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

