Kinder Morgan, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.
Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE KMI opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.