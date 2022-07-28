Kinder Morgan, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.