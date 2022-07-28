Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Given New SEK 113 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kindred Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:KNDGF remained flat at $8.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. Kindred Group has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

