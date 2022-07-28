Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.30.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5670175 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.58.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares in the company, valued at C$560,798.30.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.