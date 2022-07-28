Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 444.3% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €71.00 ($72.45) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

Kion Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

