kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading Up 4.7%

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 114,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

kneat.com Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a P/E ratio of -30.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25.

kneat.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.