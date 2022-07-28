Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.74

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 39700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.35 million and a PE ratio of -104.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.37.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samira Sakhia acquired 19,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$708,282.12. In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,705,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,219,673.61. Also, Director Samira Sakhia acquired 19,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$99,999.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$708,282.12. Insiders have purchased 76,760 shares of company stock worth $396,639 over the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

