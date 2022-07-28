Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Lowered to €39.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

