Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.