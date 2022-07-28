Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Reiterated by Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. 20,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,334. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 706,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.