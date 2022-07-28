Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Up 2.3%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.58). 203,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,076% from the average session volume of 17,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.54).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kooth from GBX 470 ($5.66) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £43.30 million and a P/E ratio of -131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.47.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

