Kuai Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $381,980.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $381,980.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.97 or 0.99979184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00127299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.