Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 3.4%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 3,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 612,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.