LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 1,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $450.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,350. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.