LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 41,971 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,794 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41,971 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 282,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 53,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 651,970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,305,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.29 and its 200 day moving average is $432.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

