LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 41,971 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,794 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41,971 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 282,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 53,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 651,970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,305,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.29 and its 200 day moving average is $432.85.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
