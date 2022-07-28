LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 91,000 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Stock Down 7.7 %

PDD stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 336,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,376. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

