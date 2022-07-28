LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $35.67 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.12% of MongoDB worth $35,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.80. 12,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,884. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

