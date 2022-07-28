LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,886,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 311,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

MAXR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,189. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

