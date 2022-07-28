LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $44.90 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $44,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.