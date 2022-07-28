LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bentley Systems by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 356,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after buying an additional 80,167 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

