LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

SNOW stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.00. 78,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

