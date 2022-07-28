LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 12,331 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $2,741,277. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $299.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,588. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

