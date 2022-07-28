LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 85,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Affirm were worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 137,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,972,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.16.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens downgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

