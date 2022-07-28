Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00-$21.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.00-21.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LH traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.08. 13,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,484. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $283,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

