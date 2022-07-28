Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $467.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

